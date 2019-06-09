GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigating a shooting on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue NW.

GRPD Lieutenant Terry Dixon says an adult male was shot in the leg, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are still looking for the suspect, and are asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything. The incident happened at 9:32 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.