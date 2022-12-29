GRPD responds to 6 different burglaries Thursday morning

Through video surveillance cameras, police say they are searching for three male suspects.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating six separate burglaries that all took place early Thursday morning.

Police say four of the locations hit were gas/retail stations, one liquor store and one cannabis business.

Through video surveillance cameras, police say they are searching for three male suspects.

The suspects used a large rock to break the front doors or windows of the businesses, targeting E-cigarettes, vaping cartridges, and traditional tobacco products. Police say in the last burglary, money was also taken from the cash register.

At least one of the vehicles involved was a stolen white 2012 Toyota 4Runner that had been stolen out of the city of Wyoming earlier in the night. Police found the unoccupied vehicle on US-131 and I-196 shortly after the last burglary was reported. Police also say evidence of the burglaries were found inside the vehicle.

Police have released descriptions of the suspects:

Male, black ski-mask, orange face covering, black puffy jacket, black pants, white shoes.

Male, blue face covering, black jacket with hood up, dark-colored pants, black shoes.

Male, black baseball cap, black puffy jacket with hood up, blue jeans, black shoes, and gloves.

The burglaries took place Thursday morning between 2:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. at the following locations:

3110 Plainfield Ave NE-BP Gas station (Burglary)

3210 Plainfield Ave NE-Speedway (Attempt)

1760 Alpine Ave NW-Mobile Station (Burglary)

3423 Plainfield Ave NE-3Fifteen Cannabis (Attempt)

1585 Plainfield Ave NE- North End Beer & Liquor (Attempt)

2365 Eastern Ave SE-Alger Quick Stop (Burglary)

GRPD is encouraging businesses to remain vigilant and make sure they have functioning alarm systems, surveillance cameras and security film that can be applied to doors and windows.

The GRPD provides free security assessments to businesses on request. You can call the Crime Prevention Unit at (616) 456-3363 to inquire and schedule an assessment or email Crime Prevention Coordinator, Julie Niemchick, at jniemchick@grcity.us

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org

