GRPD announce arrest in February 2022 murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) announced they made an arrest in the 2022 murder of 19-year-old JaShon Angel Large.

GRPD said the suspect is 20-year-old Daquin Damar Freeman, he has been charged with first degree murder, felony firearm, and other weapons charges.

“This arrest came after many months of work by the GRPD detective unit,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “Their determination and perseverance to bring justice for Jashon and his loved ones is to be commended.”

Large was shot inside of a vehicle on February 5, 2022 in the area of Hall Street and Phillips Avenue SW. Grand Rapids Police responded to reports of shots fired with one person injured. They found Large suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso according to GRPD.

Emergency responders provided medical attention, however Large passed away after being transported to St. Mary's Hospital.

The investigation into Large's murder determined that the suspect had pulled alongside Large while on the roadway and fired multiple rounds into his vehicle. Nobody else was in the car with Large.

