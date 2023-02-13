x
Crime

Man shot multiple times in Feb. 10 killing identified; GRPD announces charges against suspect

A 20-year-old man is facing an open murder charge in the shooting death of 42-year-old Vasant Patel.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police announced the identity of a man who was gunned down on the city's southwest side earlier this weekend as well as charges filed against the alleged killer. 

The Kent County Medical Examiner identified the shooting victim as 42-year-old Vasant Patel. His death was ruled a homicide. 

The shooting happened just before midnight on Friday, Feb. 10  in the 800 block of Butterworth Street Southwest. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A judge authorized a warrant for open murder and felony firearm for the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Neftali Hernandez. 

Hernandez was taken into police custody following the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Credit: Kent County Jail
Neftali Hernandez

