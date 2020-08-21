Grand jury charges woman with murder after man found dead in apartment in 2014

The Circuit Court arraigned Wright Friday Morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, the Grand Rapids Police Department announced the indictment of Heather Laureen Wright, of Grand Rapids, for an open murder charge in the death of Glenn Converse, also of Grand Rapids in 2014.

The announcement comes after three months of testimony in front of Judge David Butler. Wright has been held at Kent County Correctional Facility since July 15, when she was arrested and indicted on a perjury charge related to this investigation.

On May 26, 2014, the body of 63-year-old Glenn Converse was found in his Heritage Hill apartment.

The GRPD Major Case Team determined the circumstances surrounding Mr. Converse’s death suspicious. On May 27, 2014, Dr. Start from the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and later ruled the cause of death a homicide.

“The indictment of Ms. Wright brings closure to this cold case in our department,” said Sgt. Jana Forner of the GRPD Detective Unit’s Family Services Team. “We hope it brings closure to all of the victim’s loved ones as well. I’m proud of the work our detective unit did in solving this case.”

The open murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.

