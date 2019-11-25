GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in two armed robberies that occurred on Nov. 22.
Police said the first robbery occurred in the 1200 block of Leonard Street NW around 8:20 p.m. The second happened in the 1500 block of Alpine Avenue NW just before 9 p.m.
In both crimes, the male suspect entered the business and produced a black and silver handgun, police said.
Victims described him as white or Hispanic in his late teens and is about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8. He appeared to be wearing a light-colored Nike sweatshirt with the hood pulled tight around his head. He also appeared to be wearing glasses, gloves, distinctive tennis shoes and had a small mustache.
Anyone with information should contact investigators at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
