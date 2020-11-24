GRPD asking for assistance in identifying homicide suspect

43-year-old Damon Bradley was shot and killed on Nov. 15 in the area of Plainfield Avenue NW and Caledonia Street NE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect.

43-year-old Damon Bradley was shot and killed on Nov. 15 in the area of Plainfield Avenue NW and Caledonia Street NE. Police say they are working on a number of leads and are currently trying to identify a suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his twenties. He is between 5’9” and 6’ tall and was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a surgical mask and white and black tennis shoes. Police say the suspect walks with an unusual gait.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.