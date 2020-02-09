GRPD asking for community assistance after more than 60 break-ins & burglaries this summer

Police said cars are being stolen with the "sole intent of using them to break into retail stores."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a string of car dealership break-ins and cellphone retail store burglaries this summer, the Grand Rapids Police Department is asking the public for support.

According to GRPD, since June the department has responded to more than 60 automobile dealership and cellphone store burglaries involving the same group of approximately 20 juveniles, and a handful of young adults.

Police said cars are being stolen with the "sole intent of using them to break into retail stores."

“These offenders are brazen and should be considered dangerous,” said GRPD Sergeant James Wojczynski. “We have reason to believe, based on our investigations, that these stolen vehicles are also being used in other more serious crimes, including drive-by shootings. Additionally, reckless driving incidents involving these vehicles present a public danger and have resulted in serious injuries and fatalities.”

GRPD said more than 50 vehicles have been stolen from dealerships, vehicle rental centers, and auto repair shops and that the hardest-hit businesses are along 28th Street and Leonard Street.

Most of the incidents happen early in the morning between 1 and 5 a.m. Stores and dealerships in Wyoming and Kentwood have also been hit.

Police stressed that the suspects are likely young adults or teens, which presents a challenge when it comes to prosecuting.

“This is where the community can play a role in helping us prevent these crimes. We need residents to report any suspicious activity around these types of businesses by calling 911 immediately," said Wojczynski.

Police are telling dealerships and cellphone stores to double their security measures.

Anyone with information can call the GRPD at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.