GRPD asking for public's help identifying vehicle from fatal hit-and-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run last year.

On May 8, 2020, a hit-and-run in the 500 block of 28th Street SE left 33-year-old John Paul Hernandez Jr. dead at the scene, police say. The vehicle fled from the scene.

Police describe the vehicle as a white Audi A7 that would have been manufactured between 2010 and 2018. The vehicle has front-end damage. Police provided the photo in this story as an example of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GRPD's Traffic Unit or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

