GRPD asking public for help locating assault suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help locating two suspects wanted for assault.

Police say the incident happened outside My Place Bar on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The suspects were last seen driving a black Chevrolet Silverado. At the time of the assault, police say two wheelbarrows were in the truck bed.

Any information on the whereabouts of these suspects can be reported to GRPD at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through 616-774-2345.

