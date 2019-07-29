GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police in Grand Rapids are following up on an attempted break in at a cell phone store early Monday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police, it happened at the Boost Mobile located at 1149 Burton St. SE around 2:30 a.m.

The police department got a call about the alarm going on and went to investigate. When responding officers got to the store, they found the front door glass smashed but investigators say it was unclear if anyone had gone inside.

The business has been closed for 60 days and police say it didn't look as if anything was missing.

The incident is still under investigation.

