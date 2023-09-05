GRPD identifies weekend homicide victim, asks for the public's help in investigation

Police are requesting photos and videos from the event, particularly before, during or after the shooting happened.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the woman killed in a Sept. 2 shooting and are now asking for the public's help in the investigation.

19-year-old Alana Vasquez was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 2.

It happened in the area of Freeman Avenue SW and Hall Street SW around 1:15 a.m. Police say a car meetup had been ongoing.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers found Vasquez, who had sustained critical injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and died from her injuries shortly after arriving.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide on Tuesday.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help. Anyone who was at the meetup is asked to contact police with information about the shooting. They are also requesting photos and videos from the event, particularly before, during or after the shooting happened.

“Our priority is solving Alana’s murder,” said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom. “We understand that photos and videos may contain evidence of reckless driving, alcohol consumption, and similar offenses. We are focused on information that will lead to justice for Alana and her loved ones, not retroactively investigating these minor crimes, and we need the community's help to do that. Silent Observer does not disclose sources of information to the police. We are asking for any information—witness statements, photos, videos—to help us solve the egregious murder of a teenager. That is our focus.”

A GoFundMe to support Vasquez's family was posted on Sunday. Currently, just over $3,000 has been raised.

"She will be so deeply missed by every single person who knew her, and we hope that the memory of her kind wonderful soul will live on forever," the GoFundMe page reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

