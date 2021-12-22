GRPD identifies October fatal shooting suspect

Toliver is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A warrant has been issued for the suspect in a fatal October shooting in Grand Rapids.

29-year-old Cordney Dashawn Toliver is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was already being held in the Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. According to the county, those charges include home invasion and assault. He was booked for those charges on Nov. 29.

Toliver is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown on Friday, Oct. 22 around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Highland Street SE.

