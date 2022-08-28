Police responding to standoff in Grand Rapids

It is unknown at this time what led to the standoff situation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently on the scene of a stand off situation on the city's northeast side.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. on College Avenue NE and Carrier Street NE.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office has also been called to the scene to assist. It is unknown at this time what led to the standoff situation.

A drone is also hovering over the area as the streets surrounding the area are barricaded off until further notice.

