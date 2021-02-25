GRPD investigating after pedestrian killed in hit and run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian died after bring struck by a hit and run driver.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Michigan and Division Wednesday night.
Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene in an white SUV.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.
This is a developing story, please check back for details.
