GRPD investigating after pedestrian killed in hit and run

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian died after bring struck by a hit and run driver.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Michigan and Division Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene in an white SUV.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.