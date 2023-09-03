GRPD investigating fatal shooting on city's southwest side

Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Officers were dispatched to a reported shooting in the area of Freemen Ave. SW and Hall St. SW overnight Sunday. It happened around 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found an adult woman with critical injuries. She was then brought to the hospital.

The woman died from her injuries shortly after arriving.

The investigation by the Major Case Team is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

