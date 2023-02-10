Grand Rapids police investigating stabbing just days after deadly shooting in same area

One person is in serious condition after the stabbing. Police have no suspects in custody at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a person is in serious condition after a stabbing near the same area as a deadly shooting Friday morning in Grand Rapids.

GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday near the corner of Division Avenue South and Fair Street SE, which is near the My Place Bar. But police say this morning's incident has not been definitively linked to the bar and it's not clear if the people involved were patrons at the bar leading up to the stabbing.

Investigators say no one is in custody at this time.

The stabbing happened in the same area as a deadly shooting Friday morning that involved a GRPD officer firing at a suspect but missing. One person died and another was hospitalized in critical condition.

Two handguns were recovered from that scene.

Chief Eric Winstrom said Friday investigators found many gun shell casings spanning several blocks, and that it is one of "the largest crime scenes in my entire career." He said it is believed that hundreds of people may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

"It was utter chaos," Winstrom said.

Back in March, there was another shooting near the My Place Bar that resulted in the death of 39-year-old Laeveil Walker.

Anyone with information on the Monday morning stabbing is asked to contact Grand Rapids police or Silent Observer.

