GRPD investigating overnight homicide in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say the incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday in the 300 block of Ionia Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult male victim lying in the street. The victim appeared to be shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say a second victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The homicide victim was later identified as Michael Allen Jennings, 43, of Grand Rapids. The Kent County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

