GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night.

According to officers, it happened around 11 p.m. in an alleyway between Division Street and Buchanan Avenue.

Authorities did not release any details on the nature of the injury, but officers say they are not life-threatening.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. The incident is still under investigation.

