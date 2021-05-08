GRPD investigating overnight shooting that injured 3

All of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they do not have a good description of the shooter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting outside a Grand Rapids bar that injured three people.

Just before midnight on Friday, two women and one man were injured outside Metro Grand Rapids, a bar on S Division Avenue. GRPD says two victims -- a man and woman -- had gunshot wounds while the second woman had injuries either due to a gunshot or shrapnel.

Police say they do not have a good description of the shooter. This incident remains under investigation.

