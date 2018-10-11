GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Three people were left injured after an overnight stabbing this weekend.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the incident happened near the intersection of Lyon Street and Monroe Avenue downtown just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived on scene, they found two victims. A third victim showed up at the police station.

One person was stabbed in the head, another in the chest but police say all of the injuries were non-life threatening.

The suspect is in custody, police confirm.

