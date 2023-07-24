x
Crime

GRPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

Investigators say the shootings are not connected and victims in both shootings are expected to survive
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting that happened Monday morning outside Joey's Tavern

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Two people are expected to survive after a pair of separate shootings Monday morning in Grand Rapids, including one outside a bar on the city's west side. 

Grand Rapids police tell 13 On Your Side they believe two people got into an argument inside Joey's Tavern on Fulton Street just before 2 a.m. The two people then went outside and got into a fist fight, which escalated when one took out a gun and shot the other. 

GRPD tells us the victim is expected to survive and there have been no arrests, as well as no description of the suspect. 

The other shooting currently under investigation happened about 30 minutes earlier in a neighborhood on the city's southeast side.

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
GRPD investigate a suspected drive-by shooting Monday morning near Worden Street SE and Madison Avenue

GRPD tells us it is a suspected drive-by shooting that happened at 1:17 a.m. near the corner of Madison Avenue and Worden Street SE. 

One person was shot but is expected to survive. There have also been no arrests or suspect descriptions released in that case. 

Both cases are still under investigation. Stay with 13 On Your Side for the latest on these developing stories. 

    

