GRPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

Investigators say the shootings are not connected and victims in both shootings are expected to survive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Two people are expected to survive after a pair of separate shootings Monday morning in Grand Rapids, including one outside a bar on the city's west side.

Grand Rapids police tell 13 On Your Side they believe two people got into an argument inside Joey's Tavern on Fulton Street just before 2 a.m. The two people then went outside and got into a fist fight, which escalated when one took out a gun and shot the other.

GRPD tells us the victim is expected to survive and there have been no arrests, as well as no description of the suspect.

The other shooting currently under investigation happened about 30 minutes earlier in a neighborhood on the city's southeast side.

GRPD tells us it is a suspected drive-by shooting that happened at 1:17 a.m. near the corner of Madison Avenue and Worden Street SE.

One person was shot but is expected to survive. There have also been no arrests or suspect descriptions released in that case.