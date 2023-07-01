GRPD investigating shooting and car crash

Saturday afternoon, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigating a shooting involving a vehicle on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue SE, which took place Saturday afternoon.

Police say a person was driving in the area when it was shot at from behind, the shooting resulted in a car crash.

GRPD couldn't share any further information at this time, but said they are still on scene investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated.

