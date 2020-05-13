GRPD investigating deadly shooting on city's southeast side

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died of his injuries after a shooting at a Grand Rapids cemetery on Tuesday evening.

Grand Rapids Police say it happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE. Officers were called to the scene after someone heard gunshots near Garfield Cemetery.

One person was taken to the hospital via a private transport before police arrived. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Forensics is processing the crime scene and detectives are following up with multiple witnesses. GRPD says investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this crime or anyone who was in the cemetery around 4 p.m. Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3400 or through the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

