GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on the city's southeast side.

According to police, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Baxter Street SE near Eastern Avenue SE.

Police confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that one person was hit in the incident, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect involved in the incident. Information about the suspect was not provided.

Anyone with information should contact authorities at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

