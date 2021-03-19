x
Crime

GRPD investigating shooting that involved a traffic crash

Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting on the city’s North end on Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s North end that happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Numerous 911 calls were reported the sound of shots fired in the area of Dean Avenue NE and Ann Street NE. 

Witnesses said that a car fleeing the area crashed and may be involved. At the scene of the accident officers located two victims, a male and a female, who both had minor, non life-threatening injuries. At this time it is not known if the injuries were a result of the shooting or the traffic crash.

Patrol personnel, detectives and forensics technicians are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to please contact investigators at (616) 456-3380. 

Anonymous tips may be made to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

