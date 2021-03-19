GRPD investigating shooting that involved a traffic crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s North end that happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Numerous 911 calls were reported the sound of shots fired in the area of Dean Avenue NE and Ann Street NE.
Witnesses said that a car fleeing the area crashed and may be involved. At the scene of the accident officers located two victims, a male and a female, who both had minor, non life-threatening injuries. At this time it is not known if the injuries were a result of the shooting or the traffic crash.
GRPD investigates shooting, car crash incident
Patrol personnel, detectives and forensics technicians are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to please contact investigators at (616) 456-3380.
Anonymous tips may be made to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.
