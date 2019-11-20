GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Police are investigating several shootings which all happened on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

"We can't link any of these, I'm not saying that they're not [related], but there's no information that would indicate that they're related," Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night near Storrs Street and College Avenue. Police found a 17-year-old victim who was shot in the leg.

"He was taken to a local hospital, treated for his injuries, however, he is not been very compliant or cooperative at this time," Wittkowski said.

The second shooting happened about four hours later near Anderson Place and Crosby Street NW.

"When officers got there they did not find a victim, they did locate two suspects that were in and around the area, they attempted to make contact, the individuals fled on foot and they were captured a short time later," Wittkowski said.

GRPD found a couple of guns nears the scene.

"Just as that was transpiring, a victim showed up to the hospital, it was determined that that particular individual was shot multiple times was the victim from the Anderson Place incident," Wittkowski said.

The third incident happened 20 minutes later shortly after 1 a.m., but no suspects were found.

"On Franklin and Geneva, we had a report of a shooting and an individual was shot in the arm," Wittkowksi said.

GRPD is urging the community to come forward with any information.

"It's imperative that if we have witnesses, if we have people that have information, as minute as they think it is, it's important to come forward and provide us with that because that may be the one lead that breaks a case," Wittkowski said.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call GRPD 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

