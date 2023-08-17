GRPD investigating Thursday morning homicide

Police say the victim was found shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Burton Street SW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say an overnight shooting investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died at the hospital early Thursday morning.

GRPD was called to the 100 block of Burton Street SW near Division Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday. First responders found an adult male outside with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Just before 4 a.m., GRPD confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the victim had died at the hospital from his injuries.

A lieutenant with GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE no arrests have been made and there is no description of the suspect, or the circumstances that led up to the shooting. It is not believed that there is a danger to the community.

Police have not released the age of the victim or his name.

Burton Street from Buchanan Avenue and Division Avenue is currently closed while GRPD investigates.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the latest information.

