GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Authorities were called to the scene of two "suspicious deaths" in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation was at a home located at 500 block of Sheldon Ave. SE. Two people were found deceased at the home around 1 p.m., according to police.

Police have shut down Sheldon Avenue from Buckley Street to Pleasant Street while they investigate.

Officers are working to make sure students from University Prep and other people who live in the area were able to get home safely. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Police on scene of a suspicious death investigation on the city's southeast side.

Brent Ashcroft / 13 OYS

