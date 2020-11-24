GRPD looking for homicide suspect from Kentwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced Tuesday that it is looking for a homicide suspect from Kentwood.
On Sept. 27, Jewelian Trevino, 27, was shot and killed in the area of Curve Street SW and Underhill Avenue SW. After weeks of investigating, police have identified 29-year-old Darrias Markes Hardges of Kentwood as a suspect in the case.
Police are now asking for help in location Hardges, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. GRPD has obtained a four-count felony warrant for his arrest.
Hardges is described as a 5’4”, 130-pound Black male. He has scars on his forehead over his left eye. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Hardges or his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer and 616-774-2345.
