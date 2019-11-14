GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is looking for a man who unwantedly talked to kids as they were walking to school near Burton Street and Buchanan Avenue SW on Wednesday morning.

That is the only instance that the police can confirm, however, the department said it may have happened more than once.

The driver is a white man in his 50s and has been driving around that area in southern Grand Rapids in a rusty, older model white van, police say.

No children have been hurt or harmed, but the police are asking the public to contact them or Silent Observer if they see a man or car that matches the descriptions.

They can be reached via social media, phone at 616-456-3400, email at GRPDinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us, or via Silent Observer at www.silentobserver.org.

