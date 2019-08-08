GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Authorities are searching for a man who set-up a camera in a public bathroom.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the device was found in the bathroom back in July. When the suspect was attempting to set-up the device, he started recording and captured images of his face and tattoos.

GRPD did not disclose where the public bathroom was located, however, they are hoping the public can help identify the man in the photos they shared on Facebook Thursday morning.

If you have any tips on who he is, please contact Det. Dejong at 616-456-3982 or anonymously to Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

