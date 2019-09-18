GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has shared its #WantedWednesday post of the day.

According to the Facebook post, officers are looking for a man involved in a strong armed robbery from early August.

The incident happened in a convenience store parking lot on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. A 94-year-old man told police the suspect in the photos posted stole his wallet out of his pants' pocket.

The suspect is described as around 5'8" to 5'11" and about 150 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes this man should contact the detective on the case directly at 616-456-3332 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

