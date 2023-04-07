GRPD: Man found dead on city's southeast side

Police said a man was found in the 4100 block of Oak Park Drive SE Friday morning. Authorities didn't say how he died, but consider his death suspicious.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team is investigating a suspicious death.

GRPD said around 7:20 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of the 4100 block of Oak Park Drive SE.

That's where they found a man dead at the scene.

At this point, police aren't sharing how he died, and said the Kent County Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

His name is also being withheld at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

