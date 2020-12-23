GRPD: Man who allegedly killed man in Heritage Hill could face life in prison

Police said 28-year old Unique Camreil Evans was walking along the sidewalk when someone opened fire on him. Evens was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has authorized a four-count felony warrant for a man who allegedly shot and killed a man Tuesday in the Heritage Hill district of Grand Rapids.

The incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. near the corner of Prospect Avenue SE and Cherry Street SE.

Police were searching for the involved vehicle following the shooting and located it on the city's West Side at around 1 p.m.

Officers tried to stop the suspect but he fled in a car. Ultimately, the vehicle crashed at Hamilton Avenue NW and 11th Street NW. The suspect, who police have identified as 25-year-old Calvin Stewart, was uninjured and was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, the Prosecutor’s Office authorized a four-count felony warrant for Stewart. He now faces the following felony charges:

Open Murder

Felony Firearm

Felony in Possession of a Firearm

Habitual Offender – 4th Offense

If convicted, police say Stewart faces life in prison. He is currently is custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility. He is expected to be arraigned in the 61st District Court in the coming days.

