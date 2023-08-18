GRPD respond to reports of stabbing downtown

Upon arriving at the scene, police located the victim of the stabbing. They had no information on the victim's identity at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday evening the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) responded to reports of a stabbing on Goodrich St. near the bus station.

The incident took place around 4-5:00 p.m.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GRPD is still investigating, they said they did not have a suspect in custody but had no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact GRPD or silent observer at silentobserver.org.

