GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

UPDATE:

The scene of the "suspicious device" has been declared as safe, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) said in a tweet.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) said in a tweet Friday that patrol and the Bomb Squad were called to the Southeast side to investigate a "suspicious device."

A man working on a home at the 200 block of Highland Street SE found a device that he says could be a "pipe bomb," according to Dan Adams, a GRPD sergeant.

However, the GRPD and the Bomb Squad have not yet determined whether it is a bomb or not, so they are calling it a "suspicious device" until they have more information.

There is no information on why device was left there, Adams said.

Police are asking residents in the area to stay inside and for the public to avoid the area until it is deemed as safe, however, Adams thinks that it is.

"First and foremost we want the neighborhood to know that they're not really in any danger because it's a very small device," Adams said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

