Grand Rapids Police are looking for two men that stabbed another man early Thursday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Franklin Street SE and Geneva Avenue SE around 3:15 a.m.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed the victim's injuries are not life threatening.

There was no word on what was taken from the victim and police did not provide any suspect descriptions.

