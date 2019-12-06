GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department are hoping the community can help them locate a suspect in a property damage case.
GRPD shared a photo of a man who is suspected of damaging a local community center. No other details about when the damage occurred or where the community center was located have been shared.
The man is described as being average height with a thick build, in his mid-30's, with very short hair and gold-rimmed glasses.
If you recognize this man, contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
