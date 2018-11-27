GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 at Tillie's Market near Monroe Avenue and Ann Street.

Police say the two men may have had a handgun during the robbery. Both suspects were wearing all black clothing and wearing masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

