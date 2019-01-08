GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police in Grand Rapids are looking for the man they say slashed tires and damaged gas tank covers on vehicles downtown.

The police department shared the photos of the man on Twitter Thursday morning. They say the damage occurred July 30, in the evening hours along Ionia Avenue NW.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact Det. Laux at 616-456-3829 or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345

