GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is on the scene of a shooting at a home in southeast Grand Rapids. 

Police say it happened at the 1800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE. There are two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

The scene is safe, however, they are warning the public of road closures and to use Newark Avenue SE and Giddings Avenue SE as alternate routes. 

GRPD is using a K9 track to search for the suspect. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

