GRPD: shots fired, car crashes into tree on city's SE side

Witnesses say they saw two people firing shots at each other from their cars before fleeing the scene.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating reports of two people shooting at each other from their cars Thursday.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m. near Burton Street SE and Alto Avenue SE. When police arrived on scene, they found a car had crashed into a tree at the intersection.

Police attempted a K-9 track but were unable to locate the suspects. No injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting and the suspects identities are unknown.

