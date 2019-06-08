GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you've seen a post on social media recently claiming there was an active shooter in the area, police are calling it fake.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, there are no reports of active shooters or mass criminal activity in Grand Rapids or surrounding areas.

Some of the posts circulating the internet making those claims also say suspects have been knocking on doors and shooting into homes when they're sure they are occupied, as well as breaking into businesses. GRPD says some of the post referring to "The Purge" when describing the crime, however that is a reference to a recent movie opening "The First Purge."

GRPD said in a tweet Tuesday to "save it for the movies" and to stop false messages of fear online.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.