Police say the men were found around 2:30 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two men were found dead on the city's southeast side early Thursday morning.

GRPD says around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Details are limited at this time, with GRPD not releasing any information on possible suspects. The agency has also not said whether any arrests have been made.

GRPD is still on scene investigating as of 4:30 a.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

