GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects that stabbed a man in the arm Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 6:55 a.m. in the area Liberty Street and Century Avenue SW.

According to Lt. Patrick Merrill, the victim was driving down the road when the suspects jumped into the roadway and in front of his vehicle. One of the suspects had a handgun and the other had a knife.

The victim was stabbed in the left arm, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

