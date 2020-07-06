GRPD works on critical incident, negotiates with armed intruder

According to Sgt. Dan Adams, all the individuals who were in the home have been released unharmed, although the intruder does remain inside.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted on Sunday morning that they were working on a critical incident at the 200 block of Barnett NE. The department asked that people avoid the area.

According to police, the department got a 911 call at approximately 5:45 a.m. about an armed, adult male entering a house. At the time, multiple people were home.

According to Sgt. Dan Adams, all the individuals who were in the home have been released unharmed, although the intruder does remain inside.

Currently, officers are trying to create a dialogue and safely negotiate with the intruder.

GRPD still asks that people avoid the area. A perimeter is set up and multiple roads are blocked, including parts of Lafayette, Barnett, Coit and Gill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

