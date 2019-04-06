GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Public Schools board voted to fire Philip Paauwe, 32, a teacher in the district who has been charged with both local and federal child porn charges.

Paauwe had been on administrative leave since January, but the school board unanimously voted to fire him at Monday night's board meeting.

The 32-year-old was charged in January by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for possessing child porn. He is also facing five federal charges for sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child porn, among other allegations.

RELATED: GRPS teacher facing federal charges for coercing teen to send sexually explicit photos

The federal indictment, filed in March, said Paauwe tried to "persuade, induce, entice and coerce" a teen girl from Florida to send sexually explicit photos and videos of herself.

Paauwe is also facing charges for trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. The feds say Paauwe communicated with a woman online who he believed was the mother of a 13-year-old girl. He was trying to convince her to allow him to have sex with her daughter.

Paauwe is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum life sentence if convicted. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

GRPS had no statement regarding Paauwe's termination. However, when the charges were first brought against him, the district said they do not believe any of their students were involved.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.