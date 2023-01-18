Student arrested after bringing loaded handgun to school Wednesday

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the school and took possession of the weapon, as well as taking the student into custody.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Burton Middle School is in police custody after security officers confiscated a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.

Police say a parent called school officials Wednesday morning after getting word about a student's concerning behavior on Tuesday.

Based in the information from the parent, GRPS security officers searched and questioned the student. Officers say when they searched the student, they found a loaded handgun.

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the school and took possession of the weapon, as well as taking the student into custody.

Burton Middle School was placed on a 'code yellow' lockdown while the incident happened.

“We are beyond disappointed that our children have access to weapons like this. As a community, we cannot tolerate this activity. It’s hurting those we love and destroying far too many lives,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. said. “I am grateful that the relationships we have with our GRPS families gave our security team the opportunity to intervene and no one was hurt.”

School officials say the student in possession of the weapon will face consequences in accordance with district policy and the law.

“Our security officers train rigorously to respond to situations like this in a way that keeps our scholars safe. But the most important work they do is in building connections with our scholars and their families,” said GRPS Chief of Staff and Executive Director of School Security and Public Safety, Larry Johnson. “It takes all of us to ensure our scholars are safe and today’s chain of events shows the impact we can have when we work together.”

Read the letter sent home to parents regarding the incident:

Anyone with information about this incident or any other school safety concern can contact OK2SAY by calling 8-555-OK2SAY or Silent Observer by calling 616.774.2345.

