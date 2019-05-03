GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Philip Paauwe, 32, is facing five federal charges for sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography, among other allegations, according to an indictment filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Paauwe is a Grand Rapids Public Schools teacher who remains on unpaid leave after facing local charges in January for child sex abuse crimes.

The federal indictment says Paauwe used his Apple iPhone 7 Plus to "persuade, induce, entice and coerce" a teen girl to send sexually explicit photos and videos of herself. According to the feds, this occurred between Sept. 26, 2017 and Jan. 4, 2019. The girl turned 17 years old in October of 2018.

The charges also allege that between March and December 2018, Paauwe coerced the teen girl to "produce visual depictions of herself engaged in sexually explicit conduct." The images and videos originated in Florida and were sent to Paauwe in Michigan, the indictment says.

Paauwe is also facing charges for trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. The feds say Paauwe communicated with a woman online who he believed was the mother of a 13-year-old girl. He was trying to convince her to allow him to have sex with her daughter.

The indictment also says that Paauwe possessed child pornography that involved prepubescent minors. Some of that material was on Paauwe's computer and his iPhone, which he will be required to forfeit if found guilty.

Paauwe is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum life sentence if convicted. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

In January, when Paauwe was first charged by the Kent County Sheriff's Office, GRPS issued this statement: "We were notified by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department of the situation involving a GRPS teacher. We can confirm that the individual in question is a GRPS teacher who has been with the district for less than a year. He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. To our knowledge, we do not believe any of our students were involved. This is an ongoing investigation and we are fully cooperating with the authorities."

